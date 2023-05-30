Authorities are investigating what appears to be a fatal shooting in the parking lot of an Amazon Fresh store in Westchester on Tuesday.
Police responded to calls of a shooting in the 6800 block of La Cienega just after 4 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Footage from Sky5 showed a portion of the store’s parking lot cordoned off with a white canopy next to several parked cars.
Canopies are typically used to cover a victim’s body during a death investigation.
No information about the victim’s age or gender was provided, nor was it clear what led up to the shooting.
