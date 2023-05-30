Authorities are investigating what appears to be a fatal shooting in the parking lot of an Amazon Fresh store in Westchester on Tuesday.

Police responded to calls of a shooting in the 6800 block of La Cienega just after 4 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Footage from Sky5 showed a portion of the store’s parking lot cordoned off with a white canopy next to several parked cars.

Canopies are typically used to cover a victim’s body during a death investigation.

Police at the scene of an apparent fatal shooting at an Amazon Fresh store in Westchester on May 30, 2023. (KTLA)

No information about the victim’s age or gender was provided, nor was it clear what led up to the shooting.

