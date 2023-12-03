Authorities in Arcadia are investigating a smash-and-grab theft that occurred in the middle of the day at a busy shopping mall.

The Arcadia Police Department first directed shoppers to avoid the area of The Shops at Santa Anita Mall just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Video posted to the Citizen App shows a growing police presence outside the mall as cars filled with startled shoppers begin to rush out of the parking lot.

Video posted to the Citizen App shows a growing line of cars filled with startled shoppers beginning to rush out of the parking lot.

Social media users were quick to react on X, formerly Twitter, with one user posting that “some gunshots were heard possibly” at the mall. She wasn’t sure if the incident was real or not, but she began “running for [her] life,” the post said.

A user who reposted the original post claims that a friend’s mother was one of many shoppers running out of the mall.

Police have not confirmed any reports of shots being fired.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.