Police investigating deadly fight at Tustin Costco

Tustin police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a Costco gas station last month.

On the evening of Feb. 9, Tustin police officers responded to the gas station located along the 2700 block of Park Avenue for a report of a fight involving four men.

During the altercation, one of the men was seriously injured after he fell and hit his head on the ground, police said.

He suffered a fractured skull and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Details about the altercation are limited but detectives investigating the deadly fight are now asking for the public’s help.

If you witnessed the crime or if you have any information that can help detectives with their investigation, you are urged to contact the Tustin Police Department at 714-573-3200.