An off-duty police officer is dead following a shooting in Downey Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 12000 block of Lakewood Boulevard in the parking lot of an LA Fitness location.

Downey police arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot. His wounds were severe and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been identified, but police confirmed that he was an off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department.

Details are limited at this time, and the shooting is under investigation.

