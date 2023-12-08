The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South L.A.

The shooting happened Sunday, Dec. 3, around 11 p.m. on the 8500 block of South Hoover Street, police said.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A second man who was also struck by gunfire was found at the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and was last listed as being in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is urged to contact the LAPD’s South Bureau Homicide Division at 323-786-5100. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.