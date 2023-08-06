Police investigating double homicide in El Sereno

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are looking into what led up to a deadly double shooting in El Sereno.

According to the LAPD, officers responded to the 4900 block of Templeton Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning on reports of gunshots ringing out followed by a car speeding away.

Upon arriving on scene, police discovered two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced deceased.

It is unknown whether the shooting was gang-related or if the victims were transients.

Sofia Pop Perez and Phil Ige contributed to this report.