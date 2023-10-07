A man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Long Beach on Friday evening.

Long Beach Police Department officers responded to the area of Orange Avenue and Banner Drive shortly before 7:10 p.m. on calls of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, the LBPD said in a release.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim, identified as Felix Castro, 51, of Long Beach, lying in the southbound lanes of Orange Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that [Castro] was crossing westbound across the southbound lanes of Orange Avenue – outside of a marked or unmarked crosswalk – when he was struck by a vehicle,” LBPD said.

According to police, the vehicle that struck Castro fled the scene and is believed to still be outstanding.

No vehicle or suspect description was immediately available.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7355.

Individuals with information can also submit tips anonymously by calling L.A. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.