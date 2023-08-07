Police are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a truck in a hit-and-run in Riverside on Monday.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., California Highway Patrol authorities responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on southbound Interstate 215, according to a CHP news release.

Police say the driver of a Honda sport utility truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 215 and drifted onto the right shoulder. The Honda driver hit a man who was putting gas in his car in the same location on the right shoulder and fled the scene.

The male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honda sustained damage to the right side of the car and detectives recovered the broken parts. This is an active investigation and anyone who has information or may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact CHP at 951-637-8000.