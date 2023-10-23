One man died and another was injured following a shooting at an apartment complex in Pasadena.

Officers with the Pasadena Police Department responded to reports of the shooting near Fair Oaks Avenue and Hammond Street at around 8 p.m. Monday night.

Upon arriving on scene, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to nearby hospitals, where one of the men succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

Officers with Pasadena PD on the scene of a deadly shooting on Oct. 23, 2023. (KTLA)

Aerial footage captured by Sky5 showed police on the scene behind an area that was cordoned off outside a large apartment complex.

Police have not released any suspect description.