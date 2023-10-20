The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide in North Hollywood Friday evening.

Police responded to the 6500 block of Riverton Avenue around 7:45 p.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 48-year-old female victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds. A 46-year-old male was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound nearby, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

This deadly shooting comes just days after three people were shot and killed in front of taco restaurant in North Hollywood.

The suspects in that deadly shooting have not yet been apprehended, police said.