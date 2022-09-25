LAPD motorcycles are shown in a file photo. (Associated Press)

A man in his 30s is dead after being shot in South Los Angeles near the intersection of 91st Street and Wadsworth Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the incident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

A male suspect wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt was last seen going westbound towards McKinley Avenue in a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Chevy Impala, LAPD Media Relations Officer Lopez told KTLA.

Authorities also said that the weapon, a handgun, has not yet been recovered.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.