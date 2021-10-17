Police investigating man shot to death in Long Beach

An investigation is underway after a 30-year-old man was shot to death Saturday night in Long Beach, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of E. 67th Street, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news releaser Sunday.

Responding officers found a man lying on the ground in the courtyard of an apartment building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, police said.

Family members were at the scene trying to render medical aid to the victim, identified as Long Beach resident Cesar Hernandez, until first responders arrived.

Paramedics then took Hernandez took a local hospital where he later died, police said.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating the shooting and are seeking witnesses. It was unclear whether police have identified a suspect in the incident.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder also remain unknown, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detectives Michael Hubbard or Michael Hutchinson at 562-570-7244.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.