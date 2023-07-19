Police in La Verne are searching for at least two suspects who are believed to be responsible for two early morning break-ins last week.

The break-ins happened at businesses on the 1500 block of Foothill Boulevard on July 15, according to the La Verne Police Department.

Security footage shared by the Police Department showed two men smash the window of a Baskin Robbins and then push the broken glass in to gain access to the business. A second business, identified by police as Don Baja Grill, was also broken into under similar circumstances.

Police did not specify what, if anything, was taken from either business.

Both break-ins are believed to have been committed by the same suspects, police said.

The suspected burglars fled the scene prior to police arrival, and detectives are “working diligently” to identify them, police said.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other suspicious activity is urged to contact the La Verne Police Department at 909-596-1913.

No injuries were reported in either break-in, police said.