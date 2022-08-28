The La Habra Police Department is investigating a man’s death at a local shopping center Sunday morning.

The unidentified man was found by police around 6:15 a.m. on the 1900 block of E. La Habra Boulevard.

Police located the man unconscious on the ground of the shopping center parking lot. Paramedics were called to respond, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Little about the crime has been released at this time.

Detectives were still combing through an active crime scene into Sunday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the La Habra Police Department Watch Commander at 562-383-4300.