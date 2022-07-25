Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment in the Palms neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 9700 block of Regent Street around 1:30 p.m. for a report of gunshots heard.

When police entered the apartment where the gunshots were reported, they found the bodies of two people who died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation, but early evidence suggests that the deaths were a murder-suicide.

A man and a woman have been identified as the victims, although their names have not yet been released.

If you or someone you know is experience mental distress or suicidal thoughts, you can contact the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by phone call or text. You can also visit 988lifeline.org.