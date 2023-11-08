Police investigating reports of armed man on Metro bus in Hollywood

Police have shut down the intersection of two major Los Angeles thoroughfares to investigate reports of a man armed with a gun on a Metro bus.

Initial reports of the barricaded armed suspect came in to the Los Angeles Police Department around 4 a.m., law enforcement officials told KTLA.

The area of Melrose and Western avenues is closed as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, and Sky5 footage showed several LAPD squad cars behind the bus.

Officers could be seen with their guns drawn towards the darkened bus.

Authorities were not able to confirm whether the man actually has a weapon, police said.

Police shut down the intersection of two major Los Angeles thoroughfares to investigate reports of a man armed with a gun on a Metro bus on Nov. 8, 2023.

Police shut down the intersection of two major Los Angeles thoroughfares to investigate reports of a man armed with a gun on a Metro bus on Nov. 8, 2023.

Police shut down the intersection of two major Los Angeles thoroughfares to investigate reports of a man armed with a gun on a Metro bus on Nov. 8, 2023.

It is not known whether any passengers or the driver were aboard the bus when reports first came out.

The LAPD has made contact with the suspect, according to KTLA 5’s Rich Prickett.

A SWAT team is reportedly en route.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.