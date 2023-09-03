A man was shot in South L.A.’s Florence neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, units responded to the 100 block of West 71st Street at 1:07 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, only described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s, was found in a vehicle and eventually pronounced deceased at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD.