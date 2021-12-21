Police investigating shooting in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the shooting of a person in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported at 5:12 p.m., according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LAPD.

The victim, whose name, age and gender were not released, was injured near Hillcrest and Santo Tomas drives, Cervantes added.

The person was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No suspect description or any further description was available, Cervantes said.