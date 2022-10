Scene of a shooting investigation in the Vermont-Slauson area of South L.A. on Oct. 23, 2022 (Citizen App)

Police were investigating a shooting Sunday night in the 5800 block of Estrella Avenue in the Vermont-Slauson area.

A 19-year-old male victim was reportedly shot in the arm, but was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived, according to Officer Mike Lopez with the Los Angeles Police Department.

A total of three ambulances were requested, though no further information was provided about whether there were any additional victims.

The circumstances around the shooting are unclear.