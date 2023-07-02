Police are investigating after a short pursuit and a shooting led to at least one person being injured in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the area of 8th and Park View streets at around 9:40 p.m. on reports of a shooting, LAPD told KTLA.

At the scene, police found a gunshot victim and requested an ambulance. No information about the person’s condition was provided.

Police also said that a short pursuit was initiated, lasting all of a minute, but it is unclear where the chase started and how it ended, though officers did say that the suspect was not at the scene of the shooting.

LAPD on the scene of a shooting investigation that left at least one person wounded on July 2, 2023 in Westlake. (Citizen App)

Video of the scene posted to the Citizen App showed a heavy police presence with an intersection in the cordoned off while authorities investigated.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made.