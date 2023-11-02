Police were investigating a shooting inside the Erewhon Market parking structure near The Grove in the Fairfax District Thursday, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the intersection of The Grove Drive and Beverly Boulevard at around 3:20 p.m. on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and shooting.

While it’s not exactly clear what led to the shooting, a witness told KTLA’s John Fenoglio that several men were arguing about money in the parking garage when the confrontation spilled onto the sidewalk and one person was shot.

Video from surveillance cameras, posted to X, formerly Twitter, captured much of the incident.

Two men are seen near the entrance to the garage exchanging words. The man in a white shirt, the shooting suspect, shoves the soon-to-be victim, a man wearing a blue shirt.

Clearly upset, the victim motions to people sitting in a nearby SUV. The front passenger of the SUV, seen wearing a white ballcap, exits the vehicle and, along with the victim, briskly approach the shooting suspect on the sidewalk.

The trio of men appear to be arguing and shoving as the confrontation escalates. That’s when the suspect pulls a gun and fires at least one shot that instantly drops the victim to the pavement.

As the victim is on the ground, the shooting suspect is seen running back into the garage with his hand over his left pocket.

Surveillance cameras captured several men involved in a dispute that ended in one person being shot outside the Erewhon parking structure near The Grove on Nov. 2, 2023. (Street People of Beverly Hills/Citizen App)

By the time police arrived, the victim was already gone. Authorities said he jumped into a black Mercedes Benz and drove himself to the hospital where he was later located and questioned.

The shooting suspect, described as a Black male adult with dreadlocks who was wearing black pants and a white t-shirt, was last seen fleeing the scene in a black Lamborghini.

The victim, later identified by police as a 28-year-old man, was listed in stable condition.

No additional details about the incident were provided.