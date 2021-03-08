Police investigating social media video showing group of teens beating man in Newport Beach

Authorities are looking into the alleged assault of an elderly man in Newport Beach after a video of the incident went viral on social media, according to officials.

Officers received a call around 10 p.m. Saturday about a physical fight in the area of East Balboa Boulevard and Main Street, the Newport Beach Police Department said in a statement Monday.

First responders found the victim, described as a man of unknown age, with serious injuries at the scene, and he was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition, according to officials.

A video that captured the disturbing incident shows the alleged assailants, who appear to be in their teens, shouting at an older gentleman in the middle of a street. In the background, someone can be heard yelling to beat the man down.

Shortly after, the teenagers throw punches at the man, and he gets knocked to the ground and kicked in the face.

The man appears to be unconscious when a bystander comes to his defense, while the suspects fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Investigators have described the suspects only as juvenile males. No further suspect description or information was immediately available.

The Newport Beach police say they’re aware the video is making its rounds on social media and are investigating.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact Detective Gamble at 949-644-3771, or mgamble@nbpd.org.