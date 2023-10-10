Two people were wounded after a “use of force” incident involving police in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Details are limited and it’s unclear what exactly led to the situation, but an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department requested backup at around 4:25 p.m. at a parking structure near 5th and Hill streets.

Several patrol units responded, and two ambulances were requested — one for a person who was hit with a stun gun and another for a person suffering from stab wounds, police said.

L.A. Police and fire department personnel on the scene of a “use of force” incident downtown on Oct. 10, 2023. (LAPD)

Authorities confirmed that at least one person is in custody and there are no other outstanding suspects.

Downtown commuters should avoid the area between 6th and Hill streets due to police activity and the ongoing investigation.