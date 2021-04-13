Irvine man faces hate crime charges after allegedly making racial comments, assaulting woman

42-year-old Jauhar Tajuddin Shuaib was arrested on suspicion of assault and hate crime in the city of Tustin.

Tustin police arrested a man this weekend on suspicion of a hate crime after he allegedly made racial comments against a woman and assaulted her in a park.

The suspect has been identified as Jauhar Tajuddin Shuaib, 42, of Irvine.

About 10 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call about a possible assault and battery along the 1600 block of Valencia Avenue, Tustin police said.

The victim told police that the suspect had made racial comments toward her and punched her in the abdomen. Authorities did not provide additional details about the victim.

She was able to pepper spray the suspect and he fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

Shuaib was located shortly after and taken into custody. He faces several charges, including hate crime, assault in a public park, sexually motivated annoyance and disturbing the peace. Police did not provide any additional details about the incident or charges.

Anyone who has information or video regarding this incident, or any unreported crimes that may be related to Shuaib are asked to contact Detective Eric Haug at 714-573-3246.