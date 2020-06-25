Police killings across L.A. County would be investigated by new task force under proposal sent to AG

A supporter of Black Lives Matter holds a protest sign outside the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters on June 7, 2020. (MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Amid growing skepticism of police agencies that investigate killings by their own officers, top law enforcement officials in the Los Angeles region have reached a tentative agreement to cede the work instead to a centralized task force.

Few details have been worked out, but an initial consensus to have all police killings investigated by the task force was reached this week by Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey and Anthony Miranda, vice president of the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Assn.

The goal, according to a letter all four wrote to California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, is to have cooperation from every law enforcement agency in the county, with those agencies, the LAPD and the sheriff’s office contributing investigators.

“The purpose of this task force is to further strengthen police departments to be transparent, objective, and accountable in their practices,” the letter said.

