Police: LAPD officer wounded during attack inside Harbor Division station in San Pedro

A Los Angeles police officer suffered a head injury when he was attacked by an assailant Saturday night inside the Harbor Division police station in San Pedro, authorities said.

“Some individual came into the Harbor station, and when an officer went to speak with him, some type of confrontation occurred where we believe an officer was disarmed,” said LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

Early Sunday, Moore tweeted: “Spoke with officer at hospital. He is resting and will be ok. Bumps and bruises. He was not shot. Harbor units responding pursued suspect and took him into custody.”

Assistant Police Chief Horace Frank said the watch commander at the station heard the commotion and came out, when he saw the assailant was hitting the officer and had taken his gun. Frank said the watch commander fired his gun at the suspect, who then fled.

