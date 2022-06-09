The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for two men who were allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in Arleta on Sunday that left a man in critical condition.

The crash at Beachy Avenue and Osborne Street happened at about 1:15 a.m., when the two men were driving a stolen U-Haul van that crashed into a Toyota Yaris, police said in a news release.

The men abandoned the van without trying to help the driver of the Toyota, who “suffered severe injuries” and was taken in critical condition to Holy Cross Hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wade at 818-351-6391.

To submit information anonymously, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.