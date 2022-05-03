Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian in Buena Park and then drove away from the scene.

The crash happened Monday night just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Western Avenue and Melrose Street.

Police released surveillance video of the deadly crash in which police say a blue colored Toyota SUV hit an unidentified man walking in the street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who might recognize the vehicle in the video is asked to contact the Buena Park Police Department’s Traffic Bureau at 714-562-3941.