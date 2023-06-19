Yucaipa deputies are searching for a suspect who broke into two homes Friday night.

According to the San Bernardino Police Department, around 9:55 p.m., Gage Cochrane, 24, of San Bernardino, drove to a home on the 12700 Block of 5th Street looking for his girlfriend.

When she refused to come out, he allegedly kicked in a window air conditioning unit and climbed through the opening, grabbed some car keys and then ran back out of the home.

While fleeing, Cochrane allegedly jumped into several backyards, attempting to enter at least three homes in the area. He climbed through a doggie door and into the garage of a home on Emerald Bay Court, but was unable to get inside, police said.

He was last seen jumping a fence into the drainage ditch near Hidden Bay Cove, between 5th and 6th Street.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Aviation and the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department tracked Cochrane into the Aladdin Mobile Home Park on 6th Street, but were unable to locate him.

Cochrane was believed to be driving a stolen Acura RSX during the incident. He is wanted for residential robbery, burglary, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Cochrane is described as a white man, standing 5 feet 9 inches and weighing more than 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray gym shorts, black socks and only one shoe.

Anyone with information on Cochrane’s whereabouts is urged to contact Deputy Matthew Villalpando at the Yucaipa Police Station at 909-918-2305.