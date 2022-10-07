The LAPD shared footage of a robbery in Encino on Sept. 4, 2022.

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested two people officials say were involved in a series of robberies, including follow-home robberies, and now police want any other witnesses or victims to come forward.

Clayton Randolph, 34, and Shanika Davidson, 35, were arrested on Sept. 15, and during their arrests and a search warrant served after the arrests, police found “two handguns, jewelry, and items connecting them to the robberies,” the LAPD said in a news release.

Randolph faces 12 charges, including attempted murder, robbery and possession of a handgun, police said, and he is being held without bail.

Davidson was booked on a robbery charge and released on $50,000 bail.

Police believe that Randolph committed more robberies that officials do not yet know of.

To help assist the public, police said they shared video of one of Randolph’s robberies, this one on Sept. 4 at a gas station in the 5500 block of White Oak Avenue in Encino.

In video shared on the LAPD’s website, a man in dark clothes can be seen approaching and then scuffling with another man, at one point tossing him to the ground and knocking over a trash can in the process.

Anyone with information related to this or any other follow-home robbery is urged to call Detective Dara Brown at 213-486-6840.

During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.