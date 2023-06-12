Authorities with the Irvine Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on surveillance cameras assaulting a woman.

The sexual battery incident occurred on Saturday near the intersection of Scholarship and Graduate.

Surveillance footage of the incident shows the man parking his vehicle as the victim walks down the sidewalk. He then turns his car around, drives in her direction before pulling over and exiting the vehicle. The suspect later trails the woman across the street and can be seen running up behind the woman, restraining her and groping her from behind.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20’s, around 5 foot 10 inches to 6 feet tall, who weighs approximately 160 pounds. He was wearing a gray short-sleeved shirt and black shorts with flip-flops on.

Police are searching for the man, seen here, caught on camera committing sexual battery on June 10, 2023, in Irvine. (IPD) A white Nissan Sentra four-door, seen here, that the man fled the scene in on June 10, 2023. (IPD)

After assaulting the woman, the man can be seen running back to his vehicle, described as a white Nissan Sentra four-door with a spoiler on the trunk.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact IPD Detective Mahmood at 949-724-7244 or by email at mmahmood@cityofirvine.org.