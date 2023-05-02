LAPD detectives are seeking the public’s help in finding the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Koreatown early Tuesday morning.

A 2005 silver Nissan Altima was travelling eastbound on 1st Street near Westmoreland Avenue around 5:15 a.m. when it collided with a female pedestrian in the roadway, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver of the Nissan failed to remain at the scene, identify themselves or render aid to the pedestrian, LAPD said.

LAFD personnel responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The female pedestrian has not been identified, but her next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information about this fatal hit-and-run is asked to contact detectives with the LAPD’s West Traffic Division at 213-473-0234. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org

The Los Angeles Police Department reminds drivers that if they become involved in a crash, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so.

Drivers are also reminded to notify authorities of traffic collisions and remain at the scene to identify themselves.