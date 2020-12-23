Man fleeing Gardena traffic stop crashes into vehicle in Torrance, killing the driver: Police

A 19-year-old man who Gardena police say fled from officers Tuesday night is in custody after crashing his vehicle into another car, killing the driver.

The incident began shortly after 10:30 p.m., when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Artesia Boulevard, the Gardena Police Department stated in a news release.

As officers were approaching the vehicle on foot, it sped off and headed westbound, the Police Department stated.

The driver eventually collided with another motorist at the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Western Avenue in the Torrance area.

Emergency personnel were called but the driver who was struck by the suspect’s vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not identified the victim.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, identified by police as Dalton Bolinas of Torrance, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Bolinas has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, grand theft auto, evading and vehicular manslaughter.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Police Department Detective Young Choi at 310-217-9635, or Traffic Investigator Jose Zamudio at 310-217-6189.