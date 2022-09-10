The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department released this photo of Christian Daniel Arreola, who was arrested on Sept. 10, 2022.

A Coachella 19-year-old is behind bars after he attempted to kidnap a 15-year-old girl walking home from school in Thermal on Tuesday, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

Christian Daniel Arreola was arrested after he was identified as the assailant in the attack, which took place in the 55000 block of Calhoun Street at 3:10 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

According to investigators, Arreola grabbed the girl from behind and tried to pull her into his vehicle, but the girl fought Arreola off, suffering only minor injuries in the process.

At 3:45 p.m. Saturday, investigators served a search warrant at Arreola’s home in the 85400 block of Heather Lane in Coachella, and he was arrested on charges of kidnaping with the intent of committing a sexual act and committing an assault with the intent of committing a sexual act.

He is being held at the John Benoit Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bail. He is due to appear in the Indio Larson Justice Center on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Glasper by calling 760-863-8950.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867.