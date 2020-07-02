Police: Man wounded in road-rage stabbing in Culver City

Crime tape surrounds a vehicle following a road-rage stabbing in Culver City on July 1, 2020. (KTLA)

Authorities are searching for suspects after a driver was wounded in a road-rage stabbing in Culver City Thursday, officials said.

Officers were flagged down and alerted to the stabbing shortly after 5 p.m. near the corner of Venice and Sepulveda boulevards, Culver City police said in a news release.

The officers made contact with a man who had several stab wounds in his back. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive, police said.

Investigators determined he was involved in a road-rage confrontation before being assaulted and stabbed by two individuals. The attackers then fled in a vehicle, officials said.

Detectives were continuing to investigate, and no further details were available.

Anyone with information can contact Culver City police at 310-253-6202.