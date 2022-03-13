Police: Man’s body found tied, handcuffed in Woodland Hills

Authorities are investigating a gruesome homicide that happened last week in Woodland Hills.

The body of a Riverside County man was found Thursday at a residence on the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.

Police said the man’s body was lying on the ground in a room; his feet were tied together, his hands were handcuffed behind his back and he had strangulation marks on his neck.

The man has not yet been identified but police said he’s a 42-year-old man from La Quinta.

Investigators learned that the man’s body was found by a security guard and a manager of the location. He had been staying at the location since July 2021.

Detectives have canvasses the area to talk with possible witnesses and collect surveillance footage.

The LAPD is urging anyone with information about this crime to contact homicide detective Steve Castro at 818-374-1925.