Suspect sought in fatal Anaheim motel shooting; police obtain $1 million arrest warrant

Homicide detectives have obtained a $1 million arrest warrant for a man from Romania who is suspected of fatally shooting another man, who was also visiting from Romania, at an Anaheim motel over the weekend, the Anaheim Police Department announced.

Florin Raducanu, 37, is suspected of shooting 42-year-old Aurel Trandafir shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Abby’s Anaheimer Inn, the Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.

Florin Raducanu is seen in an undated photo released by the Anaheim Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at the motel, located at 1201 W. Katella Ave. Trandafir was suffering from at least one gunshot wound when police arrived at the scene.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

At the time of the shooting, Anaheim police said Trandafir was wanted by Romanian officials for robbery.

The minivan Raducanu used to flee after the deadly shooting has been recovered, according to police. Detectives are asking for the public’s help to find Raducanu, who is considered to be “armed and dangerous and is known to use numerous aliases,” police said.

Anaheim police urge anyone who sees Raducanu to call 911. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 714-321-3669, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227, or by visiting the website https://occrimestoppers.org.