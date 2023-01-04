A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman found shot to death in West Covina.

The victim, Gabriela De Haro Perez, 29, was found fatally shot on Jan. 2, 2021, near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, according to the West Covina Police Department.

Authorities believe Perez may have been misidentified and killed by “senseless gang violence.”

Perez was not involved in any gangs, police said.

No further details of the shooting or a suspect description were released.

Multiple rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved.

The $100,000 reward is comprised of three sources — West Covina Police with a $50,000 reward, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors with a $15,000 reward and Perez’s family with a $35,000 reward.

Anyone with information can contact the police at 626-939-8500 or submit a tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.