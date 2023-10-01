A protest against rent increases led to a scuffle breaking out between protesters and law enforcement on Sunday, police said.

The march started at 10 a.m. Sunday morning at Hollenbeck Park in Boyle Heights and included thousands of renters campaigning against a proposed nine percent increase in rent for rent-controlled apartments by the Los Angeles Housing Department.

About an hour into the demonstrations, LAPD received an “officer needs help” call after an altercation broke out at the corner of 1st Street and Chicago Street.

The officer was injured in the confrontation and was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made, authorities said.

Sofia Pop Perez contributed to this report.

