Police officer shot while responding to call in Hemet; Man in custody

A police officer is expected to be OK after being shot while responding to an initial shots fired call in Hemet Monday morning.

Robert Moran is seen in an image provided by the Hemet Police Department on Nov. 23, 2020.

The incident began shortly after 4 a.m. when someone reported gunfire in the 3400 block of West Florida Avenue.

Two officers arrived at the scene and contacted the witness who made the call, the Hemet Police Department stated in a news release.

One of the officers searched the area for evidence while the other spoke with the caller in a parking lot.

About 4:19 a.m., a car was traveling through the parking lot as the witness pointed to it and said, “That looks like him.”

At least one gunshot was then fired from the vehicle, striking the officer in the leg.

The wounded officer did not return fire but the suspect’s vehicle was stopped by police as it attempted to flee from the parking lot.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Robert Moran of Hemet, was taken into custody without incident.

A handgun was located on the front passenger seat of the vehicle, the Police Department stated.

No officers fired their weapons during the incident.

Moran was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer. He is being held on $1 million bail.

The unidentified officer was taken to an area hospital with what was described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the knee.

The officer is alert and in good spirits, according to the news release.

He has been with the Hemet Police Department for 9 months.