Police open fire after witnessing shooting near USC: LAPD

Los Angeles police said they opened fire after seeing gunfire between people inside a gray sedan and at least one person on a sidewalk while the officers were on patrol near the University of Southern California late Saturday.

LAPD said no officers were injured but did not confirm whether they struck anyone. An L.A. Fire Department ambulance was seen responding to the incident.

The series of events happened around 11:35 p.m. as officers in a patrol vehicle traveling north on Budlong Avenue near Jefferson Boulevard happened to witness the occupants of a gray sedan exchanging shots with at least one person on a sidewalk, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police exited their vehicle and opened fire, the agency said. At least one person ran north on Budlong Avenue, and the grey sedan kept going south and crashed into a telephone pole near 35th Street, LAPD said.

At least one person inside the car ran, according to police, who set up a large perimeter at the scene.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a USC alert said LAPD’s investigation was in its final stage but the streets in the area of Jefferson Boulevard and Budlong Avenue remained closed.

Police said they have identified those involved and have found a handgun inside the gray vehicle and another at the location of the shooting. They have not announced any arrest.

“Detectives are hoping after they interview the involved officers they will be able to release further information,” LAPD said in a tweet just after 9:30 a.m.