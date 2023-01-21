A Los Angeles Police Department officer in Arleta opened fire early Saturday morning on three people they believed were armed, and though no one was struck, one officer was injured and two of the suspects were wounded.

Officers were near Hoyt Street and Canterbury Avenue investigating a report of a stolen car when they spotted three people on the sidewalk, and one man appeared to point a handgun at the officers, police said on Twitter.

One officer fired at the allegedly armed man, and all three people ran.

They were eventually apprehended, and two of the people were bitten by K9 units. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In addition, an officer “sustained a minor hand injury” when they fell, but no one was struck by gunfire.

“At this time, the handgun the suspect was armed with has not been located,” police said.