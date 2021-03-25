Police open fire on Hemet man who tried to run officer over before pursuit ended in crash: Officials

Police opened fire on a man who tried to run an officer over then led them on a pursuit that ended when his vehicle slammed into a light pole early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Police first stopped 37-year-old Richard Horn for a vehicle code violation around 2:30 a.m. in 100 block of Valley View Drive, City of Hemet Police said in a news release.

Richard Horn, 37, seen in an undated photo released by City of Hemet Police on March 25, 2021.

That’s when officers noticed the man had an active warrant out for his arrest and tried to take him into custody, according to police. It’s unclear why there was an arrest warrant out for him.

“During the arrest process, an Officer Involved Shooting occurred when Horn attempted to run over one of the arresting officers,” police said. It’s unclear how many officers opened fire.

Horn was injured and he crashed into two parked vehicles before driving westbound on Latham Avenue, prompting officers to chase him.

The pursuit came to an end in the 100 block of North Gilmore Street, where Horn’s vehicle slammed into a light pole and he ditched the vehicle.

“Horn fled on foot and was taken into custody following the use of a less lethal Conducted Electrical Weapon,” police said.

He was taken to a hospital for “serious injuries sustained during the officer involved shooting and subsequent car crashes,” police said. Officials didn’t provide information on the nature of his injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The case remains under investigation and no further details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hemet investigators at 951-765-2400