An investigation is underway after police apparently shot a suspect in Fontana Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Mango Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.

A suspect vehicle is seen after an officer-involved shooting in Fontana on Dec. 13, 2023. (InlandNews)

Officers confronted the suspect in the parking lot of an AutoZone, where at least one officer opened fire, stringer news service InlandNews reported.

It was unclear what led up to the altercation or what the suspect was stopped for.

The suspect, whose identity hasn’t been released, was hospitalized in unknown condition.

Mango Avenue from Foothill Boulevard to Barbee Street was closed for the investigation.

“Please avoid the area if possible,” the City of Fontana Police Department posted on Facebook after the shooting.

No officers were injured in the incident.