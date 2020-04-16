Police open fire while responding to a Boyle Heights shooting that left 1 dead, 1 hospitalized; suspects sought

Police search for shooting suspects in Boyle Heights on April 16, 2020. (KTLA)

Police are searching for the suspects involved in a double shooting in Boyle Heights that left one person dead, another wounded, and prompted at least one responding officer to open fire Wednesday night.

The initial shooting occurred near the intersection of East Cesar Chavez Avenue and North Savannah Street shortly after 11 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a tweet.

The events were observed by officers who immediately engaged the suspects and an officer involved shooting occurred, the Police Department stated.

No details were given on what prompted the officers to open fire.

The suspects fled the area and police established a perimeter to try to locate them.

While searching for the suspects, officers found two unidentified victims from the initial shooting, the Police Department stated.

One of those victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The shooting suspects are still outstanding, according to the Police Department.

No description of the suspects was given and it was unclear if they were struck by the gunfire from police.