Police: Pomona student arrested in alleged threat to ‘shoot up’ 2 schools said it was a joke

A middle school student who was arrested this week after allegedly threatening violence against two Pomona campuses in a social media post told police it was intended as a joke, authorities said.

The online post contained a threat to “shoot up” Marshall Middle School and Ganesha High School on Wednesday, according to a Pomona Police Department news release.

Students and parents alerted the Pomona Unified School District administrators of its existence on Monday evening, triggering an investigation by the Police Department’s resource officers.

They determined the social media account belonged to a Marshall Middle School student. Officers contacted the pupil who “later admitted to making the post as a joke,” the police stated in the release.

Further investigation determined that the minor didn’t have access to any firearms and there was no danger to the children and adults at the two schools, authorities said.

The student was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats. Police have not identified the juvenile due to his age, which they also did not disclose.

“Threats of violence against schools, students, or faculty are always investigated thoroughly and presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution,” the release said.

No additional details were released about the incident, which remains under investigation. Police said anyone with further information should call them at 909-622-1241 or leave a tip anonymously by dialing 800-222-8477.