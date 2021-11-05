Police protect firefighters as they battle structure blaze in Simi Valley: VCFD

Simi Valley Police Department officers assisted members of the Ventura County Fire Department as they battled a blaze in Simi Valley on Nov. 5, 2021. (KTLA)

The Ventura County Fire Department is battling a two-alarm blaze in Simi Valley Friday afternoon.

The fire is in a structure in the 2100 block of Marter Avenue, the Fire Department said on Twitter, adding that someone was barricaded inside the building.

That person was located and taken to a “local trauma center,” the Fire Department said, and firefighters are expected to be on scene for several hours.

The Simi Valley Police Department is “providing force protection” for the firefighters, the Fire Department added, though it remains unclear why the Fire Department needs such protection.