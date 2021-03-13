Police, protesters clash in Hollywood after march marking anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death

Los Angeles police and dozens of protesters clashed in Hollywood late Saturday on the one-year anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot and killed by Louisville police during a botched raid at her apartment.

Video posted on social media showed police in riot gear in a tense standoff with protesters at the intersection of Vine Street and Lexington Avenue about 9:30 p.m. There were also reports of several incidents of vandalism at neighborhood businesses.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center had few details about the confrontation, Officer D. Orris told City News Service.

The march, which began as a peaceful demonstration, was one of dozens of rallies held across the country to mark the anniversary of Taylor’s death.

