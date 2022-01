A car being pursued by police crashed near Otis and Bell avenues in Bell, and at least one occupant has surrendered to police.

The pursuit began before 11 p.m. and traveled through Boyle Heights and Vernon before ending with the collision in Bell.

The white SUV being chased by police appeared to clip another vehicle, sending the speeding car careening into a pole and causing it to flip over onto its top.

A person crawled out of the wreckage and surrendered to police after the wreck.