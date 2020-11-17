Pursuit driver detained in Watts parking lot

A police pursuit through South Los Angeles came to a halt in a Watts parking lot Monday night.

Sky5 arrived above the scene around 9:45 p.m., as the red car was winding around residential streets in the Florence neighborhood and into Green Meadows.

The sedan then got onto the eastbound 105 Freeway, exiting in the Watts area.

Officials could not immediately confirm what the driver was originally wanted on suspicion of, or when and where the chase began.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the pursuit vehicle became wedged into a parking lot in the area of 114th Street and Croesus Avenue, near a playground.

The driver raised his hands out the car’s window and was taken into custody a short time later.